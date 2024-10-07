Water leaks plague Birmingham’s City Hospital ahead of closure

Water drips from the ceiling as patients and staff hurry through the corridors of Birmingham’s historic City Hospital.

With parts of the building dating back to the 1850s, the facility can no longer keep up with the demands of modern healthcare.

As its condition worsens, the hospital will finally close its doors on 10 November, marking the end of its long-standing service to Sandwell and West Birmingham.

Michael Brennan, Emergency Department Matron, describes the daily struggles caused by the hospital’s crumbling infrastructure.

“I’ve been in post for about three years, there are roof leaks in Resus (resuscitation), roof leaks in the assessment area, and I’ve got a water feature in my office that is a yearly winter feature.”

Despite staff doing their best to keep the hospital functioning, he admits.

“It’s a real nightmare trying to chase the old game of whack-a-mole with repairs."

The hospital’s main corridor is currently plagued by yet another leak, caused by heavy rain last week.

Mr Brennan says that fixing these issues is costly and, at this point, a futile effort.

“We haven’t wanted to change anything in the last few months because we don’t want to spend money on a site that we know will be locked down by Christmas", he said.

An institution past its prime

City Hospital’s deterioration is not new. Originally built as one of Birmingham’s largest Union Workhouses, the facility opened as a hospital in 1889.

Over the years, it has been adapted and expanded, but its Victorian origins are evident in its outdated infrastructure.

The building once housed nine Nightingale Wards, recommended by Florence Nightingale herself, which stretched along a quarter-mile corridor.

While revolutionary at the time, these open wards are now a relic of the past, unsuitable for the demands of modern healthcare.

Mr Brennan points out how the hospital’s current layout hampers patient care.

“The space isn’t designed for what we use it for", he said.

"We outgrew it many, many years ago. We’ve had to make loads of changes to cope with the increasing numbers (of patients), but even that’s not enough anymore.”

Water drips through roof tiles in the ceiling at City Hospital Credit: ITV News Central

'We’ve outgrown it'

The staff have been working under difficult conditions for years, making do with limited space and resources.

The ambulance assessment area is particularly cramped, forcing patients and staff out into the corridors to ensure operations can continue.

Mr Brennan admits that while the team has made the best of the situation, the challenges have taken their toll.

“It’s an estate that’s very old, and even repairs cost a lot of money. The difference between this place and the new hospital is going to be amazing,” he said, referring to the state-of-the-art Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick.

The new £900+ million facility promises a significant upgrade, with modern equipment, spacious rooms, and an environment designed to meet the needs of both staff and patients - even though it is opening is six years late.

“We’re really looking forward to it. In the new building, we won’t need to do repairs or regular maintenance, it’s just a better environment for everyone,” Mr Brennan added.

An historic closure

Despite the excitement for the move, the closure of City Hospital brings with it a sense of nostalgia.

For over 130 years, the hospital has been a vital part of Birmingham’s healthcare system.

The building, though no longer fit for purpose, carries a rich history, from its origins as a workhouse to its transformation into a hospital in 1889.

The hospital's maternity unit, which is still operating amidst the ongoing move, will soon make its final transition to the new site.

Yet, even as staff continue to deliver care in the aging facility, the physical state of the building is a constant reminder of why this move is necessary.

“What won’t you miss?” Michael Brennan was asked.

“Probably the rain,” he laughed.

“Every time it rains, we know we’re going to have issues.”

He also highlighted the unsightly exterior of the building, a relic of 1950s concrete architecture: “It’s like a fifties concrete jungle, and it’s probably not the most pleasant sight for people.”

City Hospital first began treating patients in 1889. Credit: Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust

A new chapter

As City Hospital prepares to close, staff are looking ahead to the promise of the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

Brennan emphasises the benefits of the move, particularly the consolidation of services under one roof, which will significantly improve patient care.

“At the moment, we’ve got our specialties split across City and Sandwell hospitals, but in the new building, everything will be in one place,” he explained.

For now, the focus remains on making the transition as smooth as possible, but the challenges of working in a deteriorating building are a constant reminder of the urgent need for change.

After 10 November, Sandwell and West Birmingham will say goodbye to the historic City Hospital, as staff and patients move into a new era of healthcare.