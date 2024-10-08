A report has recommended the closure of four Adult Social Care Day Centres in Birmingham.

Many carers had voiced opposition, calling the plan damaging for vulnerable people, particularly those with learning disabilities and autism.

The decision follows the "Your Day, Your Say" consultation, which ran from May to July 2024.

Over 69% of respondents, including citizens and carers, strongly disagreed with the proposals.

Despite this, it suggests shutting four day centres - Beeches GOLDD, Fairway, Harborne, and Heartlands.

It would address a £1.95 million budget gap in 2024-25 and £3.35 million in 2025-26.

Critics argue the closures will severely disrupt the lives of citizens who depend on these centres for stability and social interaction.

“My brother has attended Harborne for over 20 years. Moving him would cause great distress,” one carer said, reflecting widespread concerns about the emotional and mental toll the relocations could have on users.

Another respondent added, "These centres provide vital respite care for carers like myself. Without them, I don't know how we will cope."

An adult day care centre in Harborne, Birmingham. Credit: ITV News Central

A significant issue raised is the increased travel times resulting from the closures. Citizens, especially in the south of Birmingham, could face up to an additional hour of travel each way.

"The longer travel will be too much for my father, who is already frail," one citizen shared.

Transport difficulties are compounded by the staff shortages that have plagued the service, with over 70 vacancies, including key driver positions.

Many also criticise the timing and approach of the public consultation, claiming it was insufficient to capture the true scale of the impact.

Some local groups, including the Central England Law Centre, have questioned the data used to justify the closures, claiming the council didn’t fully consider the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on attendance figures.

"The pandemic drastically changed how people accessed services, and this decision feels rushed without acknowledging that reality," one representative said.

Many service users are worried about the time it will take them to travel to centres further afield. Credit: ITV News Central

The council, however, stands by its analysis, citing financial necessity.

It maintains that the closures will result in improved services at the remaining five centres and reiterates that no jobs will be lost in the process.

The council has committed to providing comprehensive support to citizens and carers during the transition, ensuring familiar staff help ease relocations, and offering options such as external Day Opportunity Services and Direct Payments.

Despite these assurances, opposition remains strong, with many waiting anxiously for the council cabinet's final decision, expected on 15 October.

