A dedicated space has been created for pupils in Derby to help their mental wellbeing.

Pear Tree Community Junior School has joined forces with a children's mental health charity to create a space where children can share their concerns in a safe environment.

It aims to support schoolchildren by providing an environment where they can build resilience and mental wellbeing.

Play Brightcove video

Watch Jane Hesketh's report from the dedicated space in Derby

The primary school has received support from Place2Be, a mental health charity, as well as housing developer Barratt Homes.

Pear Tree is one of the most deprived areas in Derby, with conversations in the safe space focussing on common problems facing schoolchildren, such as friendship and family concerns.

Most of the support work is conducted through playing games and with toys, including puppets.

Hannah Donnan delivers the programme at the school and sees it as a great way for children to 'express themselves'.

Hannah Donnan, Pear Tree's School Project Manager and Place2Be representative has been key in implementing this program

Place2Be says improving emotional wellbeing at primary school level can improve attendance and learning, and provides a solid foundation for the rest of their lives.

Andrew Sharp, Executive Head of Pear Tree Primary School, said: "Early intervention is absolutely key to developing resilience and supporting mental health and wellbeing in our children."“The success of this relationship led us to think how we could create a designated place at the heart of the school where we could provide an onsite wholly child-centred service where everyone – school, family and external support services - is aligned and can work together to meet the individual needs of our children.''

The charity's research has found that better mental health can improve school attendance, enhance engagement in the classroom and help encourage an enjoyment of learning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...