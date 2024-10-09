Play Brightcove video

A drunk driver has been sentenced after running through five red lights and crashing into two parked cars.

Declan Muers was arrested after he was caught speeding through Nottingham city centre in the early hours of 18 February.

Muers was spotted by officers driving dangerously along Maid Marian Way.

The car Declan Muers crashed Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

They then chased him before the pursuit ended on Hungerhill Road, St Ann's after he lost control of his Volkswagen Scirocco.

On Monday 7 October, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving whilst drunk.

He was later was jailed for 16 months, as well as being suspended for two years at Nottingham Crown Court.

One of the cars Muers crashed into Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

After being breathalysed, Muers was found to be 14mg of alcohol over the legal limit, which is 35mcg of alcohol per 1000 millilitres of breath.

The court heard there were a lot of people out at the time enjoying the weekend.

No pedestrians were injured in the chase.

Muers sustained a minor head injury after crashing into two parked cars and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.

The driver was also further disqualified from driving for two years, given a four-month curfew and ordered to complete ten rehabilitation activity requirement days.

"He should have got a taxi home but seemingly didn’t want to pay a fare"

Following the sentencing, PC Fraser Heaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Muers showed a clear disregard for the safety of others by driving dangerously through a city centre in poor weather conditions.

“He was in no fit state to be behind the wheel of a car and it is fortunate he didn’t cause harm to another road user or pedestrian. He was also extremely lucky not to have sustained a more serious injury himself after losing control and crashing into two parked vehicles.

“During his police interview, he told us he’d been drinking in a nightclub and left after becoming angry about something that had happened.

“He should have got a taxi home but seemingly didn’t want to pay a fare. Now he’s paid a heftier price in court with the loss of his driver's licence."

