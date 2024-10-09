Chamiah Brindley, who died in a fire when she was six-years-old, has been described by her parents in a tribute as a 'ray of sunshine'.

The fire was in a Bedale Driver, Leicester house on 10 September this year.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested after the incident but was released, and no further action was taken.

An investigation by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service found the fire was started accidentally.

Chamiah’s mum said her daughter 'was the most happy, smiley little girl anyone could ever meet. She was very curious and inquisitive little girl, always wondering what’s going on in the world.

“Chamiah had a love for food and was always one to try everything.

“She was one of 11 siblings, loved her brothers and sisters, and was especially close to her older brother, Dre, as they were close in age.

“She loved school, joining in activities and racing up and down the street with her brothers and friends.

“She was very outspoken and wasn’t afraid to tell people what she thought.

“She was the ray of sunshine that shone when your day was cloudy.

“Miah was loved by all and is missed incredibly.”

Chamiah’s dad said she 'was full of life and very loving, extremely caring, full of smiles for everyone, always happy and playing.

“It is still hard for me to come to terms with what has happened and still not real to me that my daughter is gone, and I will never see her again.

“I will miss my daughter so dearly, but she will always be in my thoughts and heart. Rest in peace my little angel, until we meet again.”

