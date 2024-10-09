Police search underway for missing child in Rugby

Police officers are looking for a missing child in Rugby after it was seen wearing only a nappy.

Warwickshire Police posted on Facebook to urge people to get in touch if they see the child.

The force said it received a report of a child on its own wearing only a nappy in Wentworth Road.

On its post Warwickshire Police said: "If this was your child and you have found him or her and all is well, please let us know so we can call off the search."

Anyone who spots the missing child has been asked to call 999 and quote incident 56 today.

