Why has this motorway been named the worst in England?

The M42 is the worst motorway in the UK, according to a recent survey.

The 40-mile-long motorway connects Nottingham, Solihull, Tamworth and Redditch.

One survey respondent criticised the M42’s “roadworks, potholes and delays”, describing the motorway as a “terrible road to drive on”.

Another said variable speed limits “do not always reflect the traffic conditions”, complaining that they were “directed to reduce speed for no apparent reason”.

The survey by watchdog Transport Focus got 9,166 road users to review motorways based on user experience.

The poll was carried out in the year to the end of March, coinciding with major roadworks on the M42 around Birmingham Airport.

West Midlands motorways are the safest nationally. Credit: PA

Which motorway was named the best ?

England’s most popular motorway was identified as the M40.

This runs between London and Birmingham.

One person surveyed said it is “one of the few motorways that has few delays when I travel on it”.

Transport Focus Chief Executive Alex Robertson said:

“Drivers tell us that the maintenance of motorways and major roads – how most of us get around the country – is more important to them than building new roads.

"With road user perceptions of road surface quality deteriorating since 2022 – and declining satisfaction with journey times – National Highways must continue to focus on delivering safe, smooth journeys.

"We’re committed to working with the Government and National Highways to help them to deliver on road users’ top priorities: improved journey times and satisfaction with surface quality.”

Government-owned company National Highways is responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads.

A National Highways spokesperson said “Maintaining and investing in our roads is a priority and our most recent assessment shows that over 96% of them are in good condition.

“We have a robust programme of improvements which will provide long term benefits for motorists, including shorter and more reliable journeys.”

