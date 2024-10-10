Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central visited the building hidden in one of Birmingham's biggest parks -without intervention it could be gone forever.

More than a year on since the events at the Crooked House, culture and heritage across the West Midlands has never been more important.

But a lesser known former pub in Birmingham is also at risk of being lost to the past.

The Golden Lion, located in Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, is a 500-year-old building built in the 16th century.

It's believed that it was constructed sometime between 1570 and 1590, although historians are unsure of its original purpose.

But the building has not been in use for over 20 years and lies in ruin.

Sarah Hayes from the Birmingham Conservation Trust who look after the building, believes the future of the building is important for the city.

Play Brightcove video

"Heritage is not just a luxury item. I think there's room for more important stuff you could say like healthcare and heritage, because otherwise we're just existing."

"We want our city to be attractive and buildings like this make it look more attractive, they tell a story of "I'm a Brummie" and Brummie's for over 500 years have used this building. So we owe it to them to keep it alive and find a future use for it".

The building has had a history shrouded in mystery, as historians are unsure of its purpose and usage over time.

What they do know is that it was a public house, although there isn't evidence of it being one until the 1730s.

But over the years there are records of it being used by the army and even for bare knuckle boxing.

Early photos of the Golden Lion before it was moved to Cannon Hill Park in 1911. Credit: Photos by William Archer Clark, courtesy Birmingham Museums Trust

From 1909 there was a movement recorded to save the Golden Lion from demolition, as Birmingham residents fought to keep the pub.

The building had started out life in Digbeth and once stood on Deritend High Street before it was completely moved "brick by brick" in 1911 to its current home in Cannon Hill Park.

Following its reconstruction, it was mainly used as a cricket pavilion, but for the last twenty years, it's been disused.

On the left, there is a photo of the front of the building when it was newly erected in 1912. On the right, is the Golden Lion in the 1930s. Credit: Birmingham Archives and Collections

For historians and archaeologists, even though the building remains in a dilapidated condition, its survival is incredible.

It's thought to be one of very few timber-framed buildings in existence in Birmingham.

Richard Morris, a historical archaeologist, took me through some of the features in the building. He said he was puzzled about what original features remain.

Play Brightcove video

The Birmingham Conservation Trust is working with a range of partners to secure a future for the building - but now they need the public's support to progress with a full restoration.

They're asking people to get in touch with what stories the public may have about the building, and for support with future projects.

The hope is that restoration can start on the site as early as 2025, and with the public's support, an important part of Birmingham's heritage won't be consigned to the past.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...