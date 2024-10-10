Embattled fire boss quits in social media post alleging threats and dishonesty

Oliver Lee, the suspended interim chief executive of West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS), has resigned in a dramatic social media post, claiming he was threatened and pressured to remain silent on critical governance issues within the organisation.

Lee, a former Royal Marine colonel, announced his decision, citing ongoing threats, including a High Court injunction, as well as personal concerns about the integrity of WMFS leadership.

Lee described it as "another post office" referring to the scandal over the mistreatment of Postmasters.

"I have been threatened repeatedly, mainly to stay quiet on vital subjects in the public interest," Lee wrote.

"I will not be gagged. Nor will I destroy my family with vast legal bills. I have therefore resigned in order to do what is right."

Lee’s resignation follows a tumultuous period for the fire service, which suspended him earlier in the week pending an investigation into governance concerns.

In his post, Lee accused the leadership, specifically Fire Authority Chair Cllr Greg Brackenridge and Monitoring Officer Satinder Sahota, of dishonesty, contributing to what he described as a toxic environment within the service.

"The chair of the Fire Authority, Greg Brackenridge, is untruthful," Lee claimed, going on to allege that Brackenridge misrepresented his military service.

"Neither [Brackenridge nor Sahota] tells the truth, hence the malaise at West Midlands Fire Service."

Lee’s resignation comes just days after the Fire Authority suspended him, citing allegations of potentially unlawful actions linked to his suspension of a senior finance officer.

According to the authority’s legal team, a Section 5 report was issued, accusing Lee of maladministration.

The suspension was to be ratified by the full Fire Authority on 14th October, with an independent investigation into Lee’s conduct expected to follow.

In a statement earlier this week, Brackenridge expressed regret over the decision to suspend Lee, calling it "hugely deflating" and acknowledging the public concern it would raise.

The authority emphasised that the suspension followed independent advice, and promised that an external investigation into governance concerns raised by Lee would continue.

Despite these assurances, Lee’s resignation and public allegations have cast a shadow over the leadership of WMFS, with his accusations of dishonesty and threats likely to fuel further scrutiny of how the service is governed.

Lee’s departure adds another layer of uncertainty to what has already been a difficult year for West Midlands Fire Service.

In his post, Lee lamented that the organisation, which employs around 1,900 staff, remains "scared, cowed and not able to be itself," and suggested that the service’s problems are systemic.

"West Midlands Fire Service will now sadly continue as was when I inherited it: scared, cowed, and not able to be itself. Viewing its leaders as selfish."

The day-to-day running of the service will now be overseen by Deputy Chief Fire Officer Simon Barry and the remaining leadership team, who have been tasked with maintaining operations while the governance issues continue to be investigated.

Lee’s public statements, however, suggest that deeper, unresolved conflicts remain within the Fire Authority, which could complicate efforts to stabilise the service.

The Fire Authority is set to meet next Monday, where the legal report against Lee, his resignation, and the ongoing governance issues are expected to dominate the agenda.

It remains to be seen how the service will address these internal challenges while continuing to deliver emergency services to the communities of the West Midlands.

Lee’s explosive resignation has undoubtedly intensified public attention on WMFS, raising critical questions about leadership transparency and the future direction of the organisation.

ITV News has approached WMFS for comment - including from Cllr Greg Brackenridge, Satinder Sahota.