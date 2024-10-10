Convicted surgeon Ian Paterson, who was responsible for conducting unnecessary surgeries on hundreds of patients, has declined to participate in ongoing inquest hearings at Birmingham Coroner’s Court.

The court is investigating the deaths of patients who may have suffered as a result of Paterson’s rogue medical practices.

Paterson is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found to have carried out unnecessary and unapproved procedures on more than a thousand breast cancer patients over a period of around 14 years.

Paterson, 64, was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust and practiced in the independent sector at Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham.

He was jailed in 2017 after being convicted of 17 counts of wounding with intent, and three counts of unlawful wounding relating to unnecessary operations performed on 10 patients between 1997 and 2011.

An independent inquiry, chaired by former Bishop of Norwich, the Right Rev Graham James, ruled in February 2020 that Paterson had carried out hundreds of unnecessary operations on scores of patients, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks.

Ian Paterson

At 11pm last night (9th October), Paterson’s legal representatives applied to revoke the Section 5 notice that summoned him to give evidence, citing three key reasons.

Paterson’s representatives expressed that his attendance in court would pose a risk to his health, though the specific nature of these concerns was not detailed.

Paterson’s legal team argued that he had not had adequate time or facilities to properly prepare for the hearings.

They emphasised that they are working on a timetable that is "days, or weeks" behind the proceedings, making it impossible to represent Paterson effectively under the current schedule.

It was noted that Paterson does not have proper access to disclosed materials and has struggled with limited facilities to meet with his legal team.

His current location in a closed prison has hindered his ability to prepare for the hearings, though a potential move to an open prison might alleviate these issues.

Despite efforts by prison authorities to facilitate Paterson’s participation, he has ultimately declined to attend.

His legal team reiterated that while Paterson does wish to participate in the inquest, his current circumstances make it "unfeasible.“

"There is no prospect of his legal representatives having adequate time and facilities to prepare for the hearing as currently timetabled.

"In effect, proper legal representation is still not available to him,” a letter to the Coroner stated.

His refusal to attend will have left some victims and their families feeling frustrated.

It was recommended that Paterson's legal team be told he must provide evidence for his inability to attend by 21st October.