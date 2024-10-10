A man from Nottingham is believed to be the first person to be charged with "dognapping" after a new law came into force this summer.

Emergency services were called to Bells Lane in Cinderhill, shortly before 9:30pm on Tuesday 1 October.

Police say a woman in her 40s was found in a street with serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A dog was reported stolen from a nearby property following the assault.

Julian Mead, aged 40, of Welstead Avenue in Aspley, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October charged with attempted murder, making a threat with an offensive weapon in a public place and taking a dog so as to keep it from the person with lawful control.

The Pet Abduction Bill which received Royal Assent on 24 May and became law in August means that anyone found guilty of stealing a pet in England or Northern Ireland will face up to five years in prison, a fine or both.

Police say Julian Mead is thought to be the first person in the country to be charged under the new change in the law.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court at a later date.

Police say they still haven't found the dog.

Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry from Nottinghamshire Police, called it a "very serious assault" and said he was "pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect".

