The BBC presenter Jay Blades has denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

The 54 year-old who is from Claverley in Shropshire presents primetime show "The Repair Shop".

He entered a not guilty plea today at Worcester Crown Court to one charge of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa-Marie Zbozen.

The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between January 1st 2023 and September 12th this year.Ms Zbozen announced that the pair’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on 2nd May.Mr Blades appeared before the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge KC, and spoke only to confirm his identity to the court clerk, and to enter his plea.