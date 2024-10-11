Play Brightcove video

A grandmother from Stoke-on-Trent has been left distraught after thieves stole her trolley with £3,000 pounds inside whilst she was shopping at Hanley Market.

Some of that money was to have paid for a wheelchair for her grandson.

Maria Adlington fears she was followed before the trolley was taken whilst she was distracted.

Staffordshire Police is now investigating. 59-year-old Maria hopes sharing her story will stop it happening to anyone else.

She claims it happened just after 3pm on September 30. She had drawn the money out the bank, before picking up some fruit and vegetables at the market.

While her back was turned, CCTV appears to show the trolley being taken away.

She is sharing her story to warn others Credit: ITV Central

She said: "I went to the bank with my partner, withdrew some money. Came out the bank. Went into the fruit shop, got a few items turned around my bag had gone.

"I was distraught, I sat in the chair crying. Someone has got a good day's work in less than fifteen or twenty minutes."

Maria got her bag back, but when she emptied it her heart sank as the money was gone.

She had drawn out the money ready to buy a folding wheelchair for her grandson that he could use on holiday.

Maria shows ITV News Central's Nick Reid her bag - she got it back, but the money was gone Credit: ITV News Central

"I shouldn't be afraid to walk the streets"

She had also planned to use some money for Christmas shopping.

Asked why she had such a large sum of money in her trolley she said: "It's a case of why not?

"Whether I had one hundred pound or three thousand pounds, it was still my money in my possession.

"You've (got people going) you know you shouldn't have that much money, why have you done this, why have you done that.

"I shouldn't be afraid to walk the streets, I don't say to the next person how much your phone cost in your pocket? You might have a real super-duper one that costs you eight hundred pounds.

"Why have you got that in your pocket? Why not it's yours you should be able to do what you want.

Maria's bag was taken in less than 20 seconds Credit: ITV News Central

"You shouldn't have to explain to somebody why you've got that money because it was yours. You should be free to do what you want."

Maria says she's far more cautious now but says sharing her story is not about getting the money back, it's about warning others to be alert.

She said: "I hope you use the money wisely, don't waste it, go and buy yourself some trainers, go buy yourself a coat, go get your baby some food.

"You it wisely, It was earned wisely."

A police spokesman said: "We have received a report of a theft in Upper Market Square, Hanley.

"A woman withdrew a large quantity of cash from a bank.

"The money was left in the woman’s shopping trolley while she paid for some goods. We believe three men took the trolley while it was briefly left unattended and took the cash."

Inspector Victoria Ison added: “We don’t underestimate the impact that theft can have on victims and we’re committed to putting a stop to those responsible.

"We understand that victims want swift and decisive action when thefts happen.

"We take every single report of theft extremely seriously and are committed to carrying out thorough investigations to identify suspects and support victims.”

Any witnesses should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 494 of 30 September, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...