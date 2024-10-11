Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlaston in the Black Country.

It happened on Charles Foster Street just after 9am today (11th October).

The victim, who is in his 40's, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

The residential street was cordoned off with forensic officers at the scene.

Police teams investigate in Darlaston Credit: BPM Media

"We will have extra officers on the streets"

West Midlands Police have launched an appeal for information as officers try and find those responsible.

A spokesperson said "We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Darlaston today."We were called to Charles Foster Street shortly after 9am.

"A man in his 40’s was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and is currently in a stable condition."We are in the early stages of our investigation and would appeal for witnesses or people with information especially mobile or dashcam footage to please contact us."We understand incidents of this nature will cause concern in the community and we will have extra officers on the streets today and over the coming days to offer reassurance."A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said:

" An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man with serious injuries.

"He was treated by ambulance staff before being conveyed to hospital."

Reports say a nearby primary school had to cancel a church trip after the shooting.

Old Church Primary reportedly kept children inside the school on safety grounds, as officers taped off the road in the hunt to find those responsible. A text message sent to parents said:

"We have heard of a serious incident in the area. We are being cautious and not taking the children to church, Harvest is cancelled. Children are safe in school."