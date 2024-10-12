A teenager has been charged with wounding following a stabbing in Brierley Hill.

Officers were called to reports an 18-year-old man was found with stab wounds in High Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday (10 October).

Following an investigation, West Midlands Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman.

The boy has now been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (12 October).

The woman has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

The injured man remains in hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening.

Police say they've laid on increased reassurance patrols in the area but are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information.

