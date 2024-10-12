There's major disruption to the rail network around parts of the Midlands following a fire close to the tracks near Dudley.

Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are being cancelled, delayed or diverted.

It's after the fire broke out near a bridge in the Tipton area this morning.

Network Rail said the disruption is likely to last until the end of the day (12th October).

In a series of posts on social media site X, Network Rail Birmingham said: "We’re examining the bridge to see if there is any damage."Due to the intensity of the fire, we’re also checking rail equipment and cables in the area - early indications show that some of this important equipment may be damaged."

A statement posted later on in the day went on to say: "After safety inspections, we’re able to run a small number of trains over the bridge at reduced speeds.""Work continues to assess damage to other equipment and repairs will be needed."Significant disruption is expected until the end of the day - we’re sorry to passengers."

Services run by operators Avanti West Coast, Cross Country, West Midlands Railway, LNER and Transport for Wales are affected.

Passengers are being advised to check online before they travel.

