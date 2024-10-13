A man has been arrested after being chased by police and crashing underneath a railbridge, causing train travel to be suspended in Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

The collision happened between a VW Golf, BMW and a van beneath the bridge in Wolverhampton yesterday (12th October).

It resulted in four people, including a woman and two young children who were in the BMW, being taken to hospital.

Before the crash, police were pursuing the VW Golf driver - who had failed to stop for officers. A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.He was taken to hospital and will be spoken to by officers "in due course."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The Golf had earlier been pursued after failing to stop for officers."A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be spoken to in due course."

"The collision led to a fire and officers managed to help the occupants of the BMW from their vehicle. A woman and two young children have been taken to hospital for further assessment, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Train travel was suspended between Birmingham and Wolverhampton as a result of the crash yesterday, causing major delays for rail passengers Credit: ITV News Central

The crash sparked major disruption for train passengers, with all lines blocked between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street yesterday as the blaze affected the tracks above.

Cables and rail equipment were thought to have been damaged by the blaze, meaning trains were cancelled, delayed or diverted.West Midlands Police's Professional Standards Department (PSD) has been informed - which is "standard procedure in such circumstances."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to get in touch with officers by calling 101, or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 1583 of 12 October.Bilston Fire Station later took to social media to share the image of the crash. They warned drivers to be "mindful" of their driving and road conditions. They said: "Bilston White Watch attended an RTC involving 2 cars and a van this afternoon. Both cars had been fully engulfed in fire."A reminder to the public to be mindful of their driving and the road conditions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...