In a dramatic turn of events, Oliver Lee, the suspended interim Chief Executive of West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS), has had his resignation accepted, following days of leadership turmoil and escalating tensions over the service’s governance.

Lee, who initially resigned last week after being suspended, reversed his decision on Monday, citing hopes that the situation had improved after the resignation of the Fire Authority chair, Greg Brackenridge.

"I felt over the weekend that the situation might have changed in the face of the Chair’s resignation.

"So, for 1,900 people, I made my first ever U-turn, and withdrew my resignation. To help," Lee explained.

However, on Monday, the West Midlands Fire Authority (WMFRA) confirmed during a full meeting at WMFS Headquarters that Lee’s resignation had been formally accepted, terminating his employment with immediate effect.

Cllr Catherine Miks, Vice Chair of the Fire Authority, chaired the meeting following Brackenridge's recent resignation.

In her statement, Miks said: "Following Oliver’s resignation last week, it was necessary for the Fire Authority to accept or decline his resignation.

"Based on independent legal and employment advice, the Fire Authority has made the decision to accept Oliver’s resignation with immediate effect."

She added that Deputy Chief Fire Officer Simon Barry will continue to lead the service until a permanent Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive is appointed.

Miks expressed her appreciation for WMFS staff during this challenging time, emphasising the Authority’s commitment to supporting them as they provide essential services to the West Midlands community.

The leadership crisis, which has been unfolding since Lee’s suspension, stems from his outspoken criticism of WMFS’s governance.

Lee had described the governance structure as "wholly impossible" with elements of dishonesty within the organisation.

Fire Authority chair Cllr Brackenridge, who resigned on Saturday, called recent events "an unnecessary distraction."

