A Michelin star restaurant in central Birmingham has closed after 17 years.

Purnell's was opened by Chef Glynn Purnell in 2007.

The restaurant based on Cornwall Street closed for business on Saturday, October 12.

Mr Purnell says that the hospitality industry has "moved on" and that he was "heartbroken" to have to close down, but "in this current climate, no-one is bulletproof."

He added: "Purnell's has been my proudest moment, and I am heartbroken to say that after 17 years we have served our final guest.

"It fills my heart with pride to say that Purnell's was a roaring success from day one.

"I'm truly honoured to have played my part in the culinary history of this great city."After the closure of Carter's of Moseley last year, Birmingham now has three Michelin Star restaurants - Opheem, which holds two stars, Adam's and Simpsons, which both hold one.

