Birmingham's popular outdoor ice skating rink returns to Centenary Square earlier than ever this year.

It will be open from 10am to 10pm from Friday 1 November until Sunday 5 January 2025, only closed for Christmas Day.

Once Centenary Square is up and running, the annual German Christmas market in and around Cathedral Square and Colmore Row will also be making a comeback.

This will run from Wednesday 13 November until Sunday 22 December with the aim of bringing more visitors into the city.

How much are tickets for Ice Skate Birmingham?

Ticket prices start from £11 and are for 45-minute sessions on the ice and includes boot hire.

What is at the Ice Skate Birmingham?

Ice skating and the popular 40-metre Big Wheel Experience is also returning next to two more rides.

It will also have a fully licensed bar from fizzy drinks to beers, cocktails, coffees and hot chocolates.

The famous Birmingham German Market will also be returning from the Friday 1 November.

Brian Hughes, chairman of Westside Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We love the fact that Westside hosts the best Christmas attraction in Birmingham and we are looking forward to welcoming Ice Skate Birmingham next month.

"The rink, Big Wheel and other rides really bring seasonal joy to the area, and create a great link with the wide Christmas and German markets across the city."

Abie Danter, who runs Danter Attractions, which operates the venue, said: "The location of Centenary Square is the best in Europe, maybe the world – it’s fantastic.

"You’ve only got to look around, we’ve got the buses, the Metro tram, New Street Station and Snow Hill Station are nearby and Birmingham is in the centre of the country".

