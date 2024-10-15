Birmingham City Council have signed off plans to close four adult social care day centres for those with disabilities despite widespread opposition from carers and service users.

The decision, approved by the council cabinet on 15 October, will result in the closure of Beeches GOLDD, Fairway, Harborne, and Heartlands day centres.

It is part of a plan to address a £1.95 million budget shortfall for 2024-25 and £3.35 million in 2025-26.

The closures follow the "Your Day, Your Say" consultation, which ran from May to July 2024, during which many carers and advocates for people with learning disabilities and autism voiced concerns about the impact on vulnerable individuals who rely on these centres for stability, social interaction, and support.

More than 69% of respondents, including carers and citizens, strongly disagreed with the proposals.

Some carers spoke about the effects the closures would have.

"My brother has attended Harborne for over 20 years. Moving him would cause great distress," said one carer, echoing the worries of many about the emotional and mental toll the closures will have on long-term service users.

Another carer added, "These centres provide vital respite care for people like myself. Without them, I don’t know how we’ll manage."

A major issue raised by critics is the increased travel times for citizens, particularly those in south Birmingham, who could face up to an additional hour's journey each way to the remaining centres.

"The longer travel will be too much for my father, who is already frail," one resident shared.

Staff shortages have exacerbated concerns, with over 70 vacancies, including key driver positions, further complicating transport arrangements.

Local groups, such as the Central England Law Centre, have questioned the data underpinning the closures, arguing that the council failed to fully consider the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on attendance figures.

One representative said: "The pandemic drastically changed how people accessed services, and this decision feels rushed without taking that reality into account."

Despite the criticism, the council has defended its analysis, citing the need for financial sustainability.

It has also stated no jobs will be lost as a result of the closures, and that remaining centres will benefit from improved services.

In response to the concerns, the council has pledged comprehensive support during the transition period.

This includes ensuring familiar staff will assist with relocations and offering options such as external Day Opportunity Services and Direct Payments.

While the council stresses that these changes are necessary for long-term sustainability, the closures have left many citizens and carers feeling anxious about the future, with widespread concern that the decision will disrupt lives and reduce access to essential care services.

