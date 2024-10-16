Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Nancy Cole visited the team of footballing fathers supporting others who have experienced baby loss

A football team for fathers who've experienced baby loss are working with Nottingham's maternity review team to offer support to other bereaved parents.

Sands United Nottingham was set up 18 months ago by founder Raj Chagger. His son Riaan died suddenly in November 2020 at just seven months old.

Mr Chagger started the team, as he felt there was limited bereavement support for dads available.

"I started the team so there could be a safe space for men to come to, where we can actually have the space to talk openly and honestly about our losses and the mental health implications that come with that," he said.

"This is our space to show our vulnerability and to connect with other dads who’ve been through something similar."

All players wear their baby’s name or nickname, and a star on the front of their football shirt.

The group meets once a week to play football and catch up. It started with just a handful of fathers but now has around 40 members.

They include fathers who’re part of Nottingham’s maternity reviews into care, led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden.

Dave Needham’s son Kouper died in July 2019, less than 24 hours after he was born. The family is one of almost 2,000 cases being examined by the review team.

For Mr Needham, wearing Kouper’s name on his chest when he steps onto the pitch helps him celebrate his son’s short life.

"Dads grieve as well, they need an outlet," said Mr Needham, before adding: "Everybody’s playing for their child.

"We have special games if it’s coming up to the birthday or the anniversary of when they passed away we dedicate that game to that baby."

The group is in close contact with the Ockenden review team.

The founder of Sands United Nottingham, Mr Chagger, will speak at a Nottingham Families event on Saturday 19 November about what the team do.

"Losing a baby is hard enough as it is"

Mr Chagger said: "When you are part of a review like this, it is like another edge to your grief."

Ms Ockenden, chair of the independent review, said she’s delighted about the links made with Sands United Nottingham.

She said: "There is this myth that whatever happens in a family, and that can include baby loss and baby death, that men have to be the strong ones.

"Often they don’t have a safe space to talk, offloads and be listened to."

She said: "All of those dads come together, yes to kick a ball, but also just to be there for one another.

"If there are bereaved fathers out there I would encourage them to contact SANDS FC.

"They’re local guys just like you. Get that solidarity, get that friendship and get that listening ear."

Nottingham's independent review into maternity care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust is the largest of its kind in NHS history.

The final report is due to be published in September 2025.

Support and advice available for parents and families:

