Play Brightcove video

Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians to debate the introduction of a bill to give terminally ill patients more choice at the end of lives.

Plus, what hopes can the Midlands have for the upcoming budget? And Newark MP Robert Jenrick's final push in the Tory Leadership contest.

Alison's guests this month:

- Samantha Niblett MP - South Derbyshire (Labour)

- Neil Shastri-Hurst MP - Solihull West and Shirley (Conservative)

- Max Wilkinson MP - Cheltenham (Liberal Democrat)

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…