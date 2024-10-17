Tributes have been made to Wolverhampton-born Liam Payne after the One Direction star died aged 31.

His family have said they are "heartbroken", adding: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

It comes after Payne fell from a third floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina, according to local police.

He grew up and went to school and college in Wolverhampton, where many of his friends and family still live.

The pop star's school, St Peter's Collegiate Academy in Wolverhampton, wrote in a statement it was "deeply saddened" to learn of their former student's death.

It said: "During his time at St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents."

Liam Payne went to secondary school at St Peter's Collegiate Academy in Wolverhampton Credit: PA

"He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing."

West Bromwich Albion paid tribute to their fan on X writing: "We're shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Baggies fan and musician, Liam Payne.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time."

In a statement City of Wolverhampton College said: "We were sorry to hear the news about former student Liam Payne and wish to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."

"He has been taken from the world so young"

The Mayor of Wolverhampton said: "The City of Wolverhampton is extremely proud of Liam, a young man from humble beginnings who went on to achieve global stardom with millions of fans around the world.

"I know that members of his family still live locally and I wish to send my sincere condolences to them for the unimaginable grief they must be experiencing.

"It is tragic to think he has been taken from the world so young, it doesn't seem long ago that he was performing with the rest of One Direction in Wolverhampton city centre during those X Factor days when their fame was just beginning.

"Our thoughts today are with all those who knew and loved Liam, may he rest in peace."

The University of Wolverhampton, which named Payne as one of the city's 'Famous Sons & Daughters' joined those paying tribute to him.

Payne died just after hours after posting videos on Snapchat while on holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

He rose to fame after he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 aged 14, and returned in 2010 when he met his bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

One Direction went on to release five albums and had four world tours, before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne also had writing credits on some of the band's biggest hits including History, Steal My Girl and Story of My Life.

Food bank charity Trussell has paid tribute to singer Liam Payne for his “compassion and kindness” in helping its work.

Payne helped to provide more than 360,000 meals to people struggling as a result of the pandemic and had said he wanted to "play [his] part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food – and end the need for food banks”.

