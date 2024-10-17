The mother of a young photographer has said "life will not be the same again" after he died trying to climb Spain's highest bridge.

Keilia's son Lewis Stevenson, who's 26-years-old, was scaling the 630ft-high Castilla La Mancha in Talavera de la Reina on Sunday 13 October when he fell.

Stevenson, from Derby, had posted a number of photos on social media showing him at dizzying heights atop tall buildings and structures across the world.

His mum Keilia paid tribute to her son who she says made her "so proud."

"There will forever be a hole in our hearts"

She said: "Lewis was my boy, my world and my biggest achievement. He was happy and ambitious in life.

"He was a thrill seeker who loved to travel and have new experiences.

"We, as a whole family, supported his adventures around the world, which included amazing places he got to visit like Easter Island and Machu Picchu.

"Unfortunately, those adventures also included climbing great heights, which we didn't particularly agree with but understood this was what he loved to do.

"He knew his limits and never did anything beyond them. He was a keen photographer and he did this all for passion not as an influencer.

"There will forever be a hole in our hearts and life will not be the same again.

"We are absolutely devastated by this tragic accident and ask people to please be respectful whilst we grieve."

Stevenson's exploits included getting a photo at the top of a New York City skyscraper and resting on a metal beam overlooking the City of London.

It remains unclear as to how high Lewis had climbed up the bridge before he lost his balance.

Spanish authorities have said they are continuing to investigate.

