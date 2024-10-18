An “affluent” and “well brought-up” drug user has pleaded guilty to killing his mother after stabbing her multiple times outside their family home.

George Bauld attacked his mother outside their house in The Coppice in Burbage, Leicestershire, on March 3.

Bauld was found not guilty of murder by the jury in Leicester Crown Court but had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Multiple witnesses identified him as the attacker.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were unable to save 55-year-old Christine Bauld who died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: "This was a horrific incident with very tragic and heartbreaking consequences. A family has been left utterly devastated by the events of that morning.

“Throughout the investigation, it became clear that Gregor was suffering with mental health issues at the time of the incident.

“The family of Mrs Bauld have shown immense bravery throughout the investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings and my thoughts continue to remain with them at this most difficult time."

Bauld will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday 8 November.

