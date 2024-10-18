A dog owner whose Cane Corso cross mauled his younger brother to death in a "horrific" attack at their home has been jailed.

Gary Stevens, 54, had previously admitted to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in the death of his brother, 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

The attack happened in a house in Derby at 5.50am on April 22 2023 and on Friday the court heard the dog was "incredibly heavy".

The prosecutor said: "The dog weighed 50kg, it was an incredibly heavy dog."

The dog was shot dead at the time by the police.

Miss Pitman said Stevens was abusive and "mocking" to the emergency services who showed fear of the dog as he struggled to get it under control.

She said: "He was threatening to turn the dog on them and a number of officers armed with Tasers pointed it at the dog and then fired them which incapacitated it as they tried to drag it towards the police van.

"But one Taser barbs came free and armed officers arrived and had no other option but to shoot the dog."

Gary Stevens has been jailed at Derby Crown Court for four-and-a-half years.

The paramedic who bravely entered the house and was bitten by the dog has been awarded a £500 High Sheriff's award.

