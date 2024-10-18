Crews have been tackling a fire at a tower block in Birmingham City Centre in the early hours of Friday 18 October.

Eight fire crews were called to Cleveland Tower near Holloway Circus on Friday morning.

Forty firefighters tackled the blaze, which West Midlands Fire Service says is now out.

One man has been taken to hospital for a precautionary check up.

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area. Credit: ITV News Central

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area, with Holloway head remaining closed while investigations are carried out.

Posting to Twitter, West Midlands Fire Service said: "40 Firefighters have been dealing with a tall building fire within Cleveland Tower.

"Fire is now out and one man has been taken to hospital for precautionary check up.

"Holloway head will remain closed whilst fire investigation determine the cause. Please avoid the area."

The B4127 Bath Row is closed in both directions and drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area. National Express West Midlands bus services 80, X21 and X22 are on diversion in both directions.

