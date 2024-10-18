Five teenage boys have been admitted to hospital after two cars crashed into each other in a village.

The group, aged between 14 and 16 were treated by paramedics on the scene.

Police were called to Highgate Road at its junction with Morfe Lane, Enville in Staffordshire in at 6:40pm on Thursday, after an accident involving a Nissan Micra and a Land Rover Discovery.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Passengers inside the Land Rover were also checked but did not need to be treated in hospital.

One of the group had to be taken out the car with the help of the fire service.

Police said the boys were inside the Micra at the time of the crash.

They appealing for anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...