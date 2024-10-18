A man has denied murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Stafford.

Staffordshire Police were called to Newport Road on July 29 to reports that a woman, identified by detectives as Rebecca Simkin, 31, had died.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Wayne Bond, 44, pleaded not guilty to one count of murdering her between July 24 and 26.

Bond, of Newport Road, Stafford, appeared for the short hearing via video-link from HMP Dovegate.

Wearing a grey jumper and an orange vest, Bond, who was holding a crutch, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC was told that experts are still trying to determine Ms Simkin’s cause of death, and a trial date set for the beginning of February may need to be moved back to June.

She told Bond a further hearing would be arranged in November or December to discuss progress and assured him that “matters are in hand”.

