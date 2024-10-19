Campaign launched to give Ozzy Osbourne the Freedom of Birmingham

A new campaign for Ozzy Osbourne to be a Freeman of Birmingham has been launched.

It comes just the day before 'The Prince of Darkness' is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, 19 October.

The Paranoid singer has been a West Midlands icon ever since he broke onto the music scene with his band, Black Sabbath in the early 1970s.

If Ozzy Osbourne is granted the honorary title, he would become only the 51st person to have been given the Freedom of the City.

Ozzy Osbourne Credit: PA

The title must be awarded on merit and can be for a ‘significant contribution’ to artistic and cultural endeavours as well as other fields including charitable work, sport and religious and spiritual life. It gets decided at a special council meeting and must have two thirds of support from councillors.

In July 2007, Ozzy Osbourne was given a star on the Walk of Stars on Broad Street.

The campaign has been set up by Brian Hughes, the chairman of the Westside Business Improvement District.

Mr Hughes said: “Ozzy and the band are all Birmingham born, they all come from Aston, they’re world famous. I personally used to go and watch them live at the Odeon New Street and have always liked them.“They are good for the city and bring in a lot of business. You’ve only got to look at the hits we get on the Black Sabbath Bench – it’s internationally famous.

“I’d love to welcome Ozzy to Broad Street, having watched him many times that would be quite a privilege. Tony and Geezer have sat on the bench and it’s well overdue for Ozzy to sit here as well.”

The proposal has also been backed by Black Sabbath's original manager, Jim Simpson. Osbourne's former boss was behind the band's first two albums in 1970.

Simpson said: “He’s a really exceptional guy. Not many people who try to lay claim to be the most famous Brummie are known throughout the world by their Christian name, Ozzy. Those four letters are enough for people think ‘Oh, that’s Ozzy Osbourne’.”

Included in the 50 freemen of the city are 5 Prime Ministers which include Joseph Chamberlain and Winston Churchill.

Birmingham City Council has been approached for comment.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…