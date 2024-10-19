Shropshire fire crews respond to four suspected arsons in one hour

Fire crews in Shropshire say they believe four fires within a mile of each other in the early hours of Saturday morning were all linked.

Firefighters in Market Drayton were called to Longslow Road just after midnight, where they extinguished a fire in a commercial wheelie bin.

Shortly after they were alerted to a second fire at an address on Longslow Road, which involved two wheelie bins and a wooden garden shed.

As crews were damping down they were then called to another incident on Portland Drive. Officers say two wheelie bins were destroyed by the blaze and damage was also caused to two garages and two vehicles.

Whilst the Market Drayton crew was dealing with the fire on Portland Drive, the service was made aware of another fire on Elm Drive, involving wheelie bins and a vehicle. This incident was dealt with by crews from Hodnet.

Market Drayton Fire Service said in a post on social media that it believes all of the incidents are linked and it is appealing for information and doorbell or CCTV footage.

"All of these fires are believed to be linked and started deliberately," the service said.

"If you have any information, doorbell or security camera footage that may help with investigations please call 101 to report it."

West Mercia Police has been approached for a comment.

