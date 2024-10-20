Families at the centre of a review into failings in maternity services in Nottingham have renewed calls for the Health Secretary to come to the city and speak with them.

Wes Streeting has spoken about maternity being a priority for the new Government but families say they're yet to receive a date or any news about a visit by him to the city.

This weekend two hundred people attended a family day in Nottingham, hosted by chair of the review, Donna Ockenden.

Those who attended are among almost two thousand who are involved in the review, which is the biggest maternity investigation in NHS history.

Families attending told us they want answers and accountability.

Jack and Sarah Hawkins, whose baby daughter Harriet's death was almost certainly preventable , say they want the Government to step up.

"We have so much high quality information basically at ground level and he should bite our hands off to get that information", says Jack Hawkins. "We are the victims and we can explain what has gone on. It seems vital"

The couple said that they find it 'frustrating' that Wes Streeting said he will meet with families but so far nos such meeting has been arranged.

"What I'd really like to get across is the urgency", said Sarah Hawkins. "Nottingham is now potentially the largest maternity scandal in the NHS. There are nearly probably 2,000 people who've had significant harm of dead babies."

"This isn't small, it should be at the top of his priorities list so I would really encourage a meeting as soon as possible", she added.

At the review meeting MPs from Nottingham and the wider county said they were united in supporting the families involved.

Speaking at the meeting the Labour MP for Sherwood Forest said it's important for families to get answer.

"It's been quite a journey to get to this stage and now we've got a new Government we've got a real opportunity to give the families here in Nottinghamshire the answers they deserve and they need."

Lilian Greenwood, the MP for Nottingham South said: "It's really important that the new Government listens to and hears from the families here in Nottingham who have been affected by inadequate maternity services and that's what me and my colleagues across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire want to see."

Speaking to ITV News Central earlier this year Wes Streeting said he is "extremely concerned" about the "state of maternity services" across the country.

He stressed that he is working with the NHS to put rapid improvements in place to ensure women are safe when they are giving birth.

The Department for Health and Social Care told us that the Government is determined to ensure that all women and their babies receive safe, personalised and compassionate care.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State will be meeting with families involved in the Ockenden Maternity Review, who have suffered unacceptable failings in maternity and neonatal care.

“We are committed to listening to women and families to learn lessons, improve care and ensure mistakes are not repeated.”

