Production of new Peaky Blinders Netflix film takes place on Birmingham canals

Filming of a new Netflix film from the Peaky Blinders has been taking place in Birmingham. The production of the ongoing gang welfare story will build on the six BBC TV series of Peaky Blinders to date.

Ahead of filming, boats were moored outside the Verve bar on a stretch of canal off Gas Street.

Names on the boats getting ready to be filmed on the canal this afternoon (Monday 21 October) included Thomas Coathupe & Sons Ltd – 1893 as well as W.G.E. Wyrely & Essington.

The TV series has mostly been shot at locations in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and the Black Country Living Museum near Dudley.

The casting of the new Netflix film version – codenamed The Immortal Man – features the return of the now Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

Other stars are set to include Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible) and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

Brian Hughes, chairman of Westside BID, said: "The canals around here create fantastic backdrops that really fit the historic scenes needed for Peaky Blinders and we're thrilled to have the film crew and actors here."

During the filming, there will be no mooring of narrowboats allowed outside of the Tap & Spile pub, with all navigations suspended from 4pm til 1am tomorrow, and the towpath itself closed until 6pm tomorrow.

Production getting ready for filming Credit: BPM Media

A road closure will also be in place on Gas Street until 2am tomorrow.

Jo Becket, location manager for film production company Oblik, said in a letter to Westside businesses: “Our filming will be taking place for one evening on 21 October.

“A full towpath closure will be in place on Birmingham city centre path/immediate area around Gas Street Basin from 8am 20 October 20 until 6pm 22 October 22, so we can put temporary set dressing in to facilitate filming and for the safety of our crew and public whilst working near the water.

“This will be facilitated and approved by Canal and River Trust and Film Birmingham. A road closure will also be in place on Gas Street from 3pm 21 October to 2am 22 October.

“During the preparation and filming period, parking suspensions are in place in several city centre roads including Berkley Street, Gas Street, Holliday Street and Bridge Street.

"Please be assured that we will try hard to minimise any disruption to residents and businesses during our hours of operation.”

