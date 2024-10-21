A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 'serious assault' in Walsall.

The incident, which happened at Bescot Railway Station has left one person in hospital with life threatening injuries.

West Midlands Police and British Transport Police are at the scene.

A statement from British Transport Police reads:

"Officers were called to Bescot Stadium railway station just after 11:25pm today (21 October) following reports of a serious assault. Paramedics also attended and a person was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life threatening."One man aged 18 has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and passengers will see an increased police presence in the area as a result. The station will also remain closed. I urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 11 of 21 October. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”