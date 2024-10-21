Three people have been arrested after shots were fired in Birmingham leaving a man in a life-threatening condition.

Police were called to Alderson Road in Washwood Heath shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday where a 19-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, and remains in a life-threatening condition today (Monday 21 October).

Yesterday evening (Sunday) officers stopped a car in Alum Rock Road and three people were arrested.

Two men, aged 46 and 22, and one woman, aged 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody today as investigations continue.

Officers are remaining at the scene today to carry out further enquiries and are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.

