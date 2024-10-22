Play Brightcove video

A road that has been covered in almost 100 potholes and renown for being the worst in the Midlands has been partially resurfaced.

Birches Park Road in Codsall in Wolverhampton is being repaired by Staffordshire County Council after it announced it was investing an additional £8million into fixing potholes.

Cllr Mark Deaville said: "We've repaired 20,000 additional potholes this year and the investment has also enabled us to deploy eight additional crews, and they are working right across the county.

"Potholes are basically created by water, and flooding issues deteriorate the road, so this August and September, we cleared 8,000 gullies, compared to 4,000 last year."

The road is being repaired as part of an eight-million-pound investment by Staffordshire County Council Credit: ITV News Central

ITV News Central reported on the road's potholes in August this year.

The potholes are being repaired, and sections are being re-tarmacked, but the council is not resurfacing the entire road.

Gary Pritchard, who has lived on the road for 23 years, said: "It's good it's being done, thanks to Central News mostly I think, but I still think they should have took the road up.

"For 300 yards, I just don't see the point.

"They'll be back again next March or April because it will be dug up again, so it's good something's being done but I do think they could have done the [whole] road."

Work on the road should be completed within three days.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…