A woman in her 30s has died after being hit by a bus in Nottingham city centre.

Emergency services were called to Lower Parliament Street on Tuesday morning after reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as a police cordon remains in place between Milton Street and Glasshouse Street while investigations continue.

The woman was treated at the scene but died a short time later, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Chief Inspector Dean Gallacher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a tragic incident and we are currently working to understand exactly what happened.

"The road will remain closed for some time as investigation work is carried out and we advise drivers to avoid the area until further notice."

Nottingham City Transport said there are "severe delays" to its services due to the incident, resulting in several temporary bus stop changes.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…