Two arrested after three people stabbed in Leicester brawl

Two people have been arrested after a brawl where three people were stabbed.

Leicestershire Police said it was called to a report of a fight involving between 15 and 20 people on St Saviours Road at around 6:15pm on Monday night.

Officers then found three men in their twenties with slash and puncture wounds who were all taken to hospital.

A 32-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being questioned by police.

The men's injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, and one of the three was discharged from hospital overnight.

The other two men are still in hospital receiving treatment.

Three men were taken to hospital with slash and puncture wounds Credit: Leicester Media Online

A number of roads were closed in the area to allow police to investigate, but all affected roads have now reopened.

Leicestershire Police said: "We know there were a number of people in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened or the events leading up to it.

"We would urge those people to get in touch, especially anyone who may have recorded the incident on their phones or were driving in the area and may have Dashcam footage which could assist in the investigation."

