Watch: Hundreds of passengers moved outside as Birmingham Airport is evacuated

Birmingham Airport is being evacuated and all flights have been grounded after reports from eyewitnesses of a bomb threat.

Passengers have said they have been escorted outside the building and into the NEC as police continue to investigate the incident.

West Midlands Police posted on X to say the airport is being evacuated after a report of a "suspicious vehicle."

It said the evacuation is a "precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff."

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: "West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site.

"Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time."

Birmingham Airport posted on social media saying that police are on site at the airport dealing with an incident, and airport operations are currently suspended.

It has warned passengers not to come to the airport, and says its social media channels "will be updated as and when the situation changes."

A passenger has told ITV News Central they have been evacuated to a hall at the NEC and there is a bomb squad on site at the airport.

One user posted on X: "We've just landed and can't get off the plane. Some sort of security alert."

Another posted: "My mum and dad are stuck on a plane at Birmingham Airport. They have no idea what's going on, they just got back from Spain."

