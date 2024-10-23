Struggling Derby families are set to get vital support this winter after the city was given a £2 million cost of living boost.

Derby City Council’s Labour cabinet has approved a £2.25 million grant from the Government to allow it to extend its Household Support Fund.

It has supported thousands of families in the city during recent years – providing them with free food vouchers during school term breaks and energy bill support during the cost of living crisis.

The money is allocated to local authorities from the central government. This has been the case since the fund was launched in 2021.

In the March 2024 budget, announced by the previous Conservative government, it was announced that the fund would continue until September – triggering concern about whether it would continue in the long term.

But council papers state the new Labour government has announced a six-month extension to the Household Support Fund to run from October 2024 to March 2025.

The government has allocated £2.25million to Derby City Council. It is set to benefit struggling Derby residents by:

Allocating food vouchers to all schools in Derby for pupils eligible for Housing Benefit-related Free School Meals.

An online form will be launched for residents to apply for financial help towards food and energy costs.

“A community-led approach to supporting residents with the cost of living through Warm Welcome Hubs providing food and warm drinks along with information and signposting for support”.

Essential household items to be provided to households in financial crisis aimed at reducing energy bills and providing warm clothing/bedding.

Support for eligible pensioners with rising cost of living, including energy and food bills.

Derby City Council has been praised by the government for how well it has used the Household Support Fund in recent years.

A recent audit by the Department for Work and Pensions said the council’s strategic use of the cash pot “serves as a model for addressing poverty and deprivation”.

Before a cabinet meeting held earlier this month, councillor Sarah Chambers, cabinet member for cost of living, said: “As a council, we are committed to ensuring that vulnerable households get the help they need, especially during these challenging times.

"The extension of the Household Support Fund will allow us to continue to provide essential relief to families facing financial difficulties.”

Derby City Council’s website says further details will soon be provided on how residents can apply to benefit from the fund.

