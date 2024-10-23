Play Brightcove video

Dramatic aerial footage captures high-speed police chase as sparks fly on the road

Three teenage boys who were chased by police at speeds of over 135mph through Nottinghamshire have been caught and arrested.

Nottinghamshire Police have released a video showing the pursuit along the A46 from Radcliffe-on-Trent to Newark on Saturday 19 October.

Police managed to bring the car to a stop after puncturing its tyres with a stinger. One of the boys was then caught, with two others chased on foot through dark fields and rivers.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a vehicle, possessing a knife in public, and driving without insurance or a licence.

Two boys, aged 14 and 17, were also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and possessing Class B drugs.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: "This was a fantastic example of our different policing teams working together to achieve a positive result - in this case arresting three people who showed a blatant disregard for public safety.

"That nobody was hurt during this pursuit was down to a mixture of good fortune and the professionalism of the officers involved in this incident, including those who safely deployed stingers at the critical moments."

Police chased the teenagers at speeds of over 135mph Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

After driving at speeds of over 135mph along the A46 heading towards Newark, a National Police Air Service helicopter tracked the teenagers overhead as they threw gas canisters at the at the pursuing police cars.

After driving the wrong way around the Farndon roundabout, the car's tyres were stung by a police spike strip so it was slowed down before it could get into Newark town centre.

With sparks already flying from the car's wheel rims, it was stung for a second time and crashed into a wall on Tolney Lane before it was stopped and the three teenagers were arrested.

