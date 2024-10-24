A man charged with murder after 'much loved' woman died in hospital

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a woman died in hospital from stab wounds.

Deng Chol Majek, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, was arrested and originally charged with attempted murder following the attack.

After Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, died of her injuries in hospital, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Officers found Rhiannon just after 11:25 pm on Sunday, 20 October, after reports of a serious assault.

She was found with stab wounds and was taken to hospital, where she died on 23 October.

Chol Majek was remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 19 November.

Her family have paid tribute to her, describing her as "selfless, brave, quirky and funny".

A statement released by the British Transport Police on behalf of the family reads:

“The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it.

"There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how?

"If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed."

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell, senior investigating officer, said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

“I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection.”

