The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is in the East Midlands for the first time. People in Nottingham have been invited to share their pandemic experiences with the inquiry in person.

The inquiry will be at Nottingham's Council House in the Market Square from 10:00 to 16:30 today and tomorrow (25 October).

This trip to the East Midlands is part of the inquiry's "Every Story Matters" community events.

These events were set up to allow people to share their experiences anonymously and understand how different regions were affected by the pandemic.

The testimonies will be part of the reports submitted to the inquiry, which is led by former judge and crossbench peer Baroness Hallett

The East Midlands were hard hit by the coronavirus:

More than 1,000 people died of the virus in Nottingham.

More than 1,200 in Leicester died from the virus.

Leicester was also the first UK city to go into local lockdown and stayed locked down for the longest.

The inquiry will move to Leicester on Saturday 26th.

In the first lockdown Leicester was face tough restrictions for 15 months. Credit: PA Images

Inquiry Secretary Ben Connah said:

"From day one of the inquiry, we have wanted to hear experiences from all corners of the country, from people from all walks of life. This will ensure we fully understand the pandemic's impact on people living and working across the UK.

"At our Every Story Matters event, people can come down to the Council House on Civic Centre Road to meet with the Inquiry team, chat, and tell their story. It's incredibly important that local people get the chance to inform the work we're doing.

"Each of us has a unique story to tell about the pandemic. It affected everyone, in family life, in the workplace, in our schools and communities. This is a chance to have your experience feed into the inquiry and help inform our investigation."

Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham City Council Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

"So many of us were affected by the pandemic that I hope as many local people as possible are able to take up the opportunity of the UK Covid-19 inquiry coming to Nottingham to share their experiences and help shape recommendations for the future."

The inquiry has already visited Llandudno, Blackpool, Luton, Folkestone, Ipswich, Norwich, Inverness, Oban, Coventry and Southampton.

