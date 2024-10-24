Family pays tribute to 'much-loved' woman who died following stabbing in Walsall

The family of a 27-year-old woman who died following a stabbing at Bescot Stadium railway station have paid tribute to their much-loved daughter, sister, aunty, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend.

Officers were called to the scene just after 11:25pm on Sunday, 20 October, to reports of a serious assault.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was found with injuries and was taken to hospital where she died on 23 October.

British Transport Police said Deng Cholmajek, 18, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder following the attack. Detectives say they will make an application to amend the indictment to reflect Rhiannon’s death.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 19 November.

Rhiannon's family have paid tribute to her describing her as "selfless, brave, quirky and funny".

Rhiannon Skye Whyte Credit: British Transport Police

A statement released by the British Transport Police on behalf of the family reads: “The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it.

"There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how?

"If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell, senior investigating officer, said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time”

“I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection.”