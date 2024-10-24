A Walsall MP has asked for an independent public inquiry into the West Midlands Fire Authority as she criticised “deep rooted and troubling problems” at the service.

The West Midlands Fire Service has recently experienced tension and turmoil at the top with the resignation of its Chairman, Greg Brackenridge, and interim CEO, Oliver Lee.

After Mr Brackenridge resigned, Mr Lee is believed to have tried to withdraw his resignation, but it was accepted before he could.

The two had been in a public spat on social media in the lead-up to the resignations.

The argument involved Mr Lee posting messages supposedly sent to him by Mr Brackenridge and alleging he had been treated with "legal action" because of his social media posts.

The former Royal Marine commander had been appointed after the service’s previous chief, Wayne Brown, committed suicide in January.

Wendy Morton told the Commons that recent issues at the authority, which oversees the running of the West Midlands Fire Service, highlighted severe shortcomings.

"I’m afraid there are too many unanswered questions"

Ms Morton, Conservative Party MP for Aldridge Brownhills in the West Midlands, said:

“Recent events at the West Midlands Fire Authority regarding failures of governance, leadership, financial discrepancies, and staff grievances highlight some of the really deep rooted and troubling problems, and I’m afraid there are too many unanswered questions.

“So will this Government ensure that there’s an independent and transparency public inquiry to ensure that the West Midlands Fire Authority meets the obligations and standards that my residents and people right across the West Midlands rightly expect and deserve?”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell MP said:

“I’m very sorry to hear about the poor findings of the fire service in the West Midlands; it is a much-needed service that local people should be able to rely on in those times of need.

“I don’t have details of it with me now, but I will ensure that the relevant minister gets back to her as soon as possible about what can be done.”

Her comments echoed that of Garry Perry, the Leader of Walsall Council, who made a similar request in a letter to the Home Secretary earlier this week.

In a letter sent to staff yesterday, the fire authority’s vice chair, Catherine Miks, acknowledged that the service had been experiencing a “challenging time.”

She said “May I first say thank you to all of you for doing the critical work to keep our communities safe over what I recognise has been a challenging time.

“While I am disappointed in the series of events and consequent decisions of both Oliver Lee and Councillor Brackenridge to resign, I recognise that these were their decisions to take, and ours to navigate. I thank them both for their work for WMFS.”

"We are in regular communication with the Home Office"

A West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority spokesperson said:

"The current situation has understandably attracted the attention of many important external bodies to include the Home Office, HMICFRS and NFCC.

"We are in regular communication with the Home Office and have invited any additional scrutiny or support that they may feel is necessary.

"We remain in close contact with them and are committed to ongoing transparency.

"We are also in regular communication with HMICFRS, and the Fire Authority has written to them to formally request a specific and focused review of the governance of the service.

"This review will run alongside the upcoming inspection and will provide assurance alongside identifying areas for improvement."

