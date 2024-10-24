Play Brightcove video

The winner of the Fundraiser of the Year Award at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards has been chatting to our presenter Steve Clamp, as he looks back on a night of celebrations and celebrity-spotting at the glitzy ceremony in London.

Manny Singh Kang from Wolverhampton is on cloud nine.

He was named as our "Regional Fundraiser of the Year" for the West Midlands in September, and has now topped that by being named the overall "Fundraiser of the Year" at the star-studded event in London.

Manny from Wolverhampton won the overall award after taking part in extreme fundraising challenges to raise money for Dementia UK.

His latest effort was walking around Molineux Stadium for 48 hours straight, and his six years of tireless fundraising has brought in more than a quarter of a million pounds.

He took to the stage in London to accept his award from Carol Vorderman, and managed to get a picture with her at the ceremony too.

Steve Clamp catching up with Manny Kang in our studio Credit: ITV News Central

The Pride of Britain Awards are on ITV1 on Thursday October 24 at 8pm.