The road closures in place in Leicester next week as city celebrates Diwali

A number of road closures will be in place next week as Leicester celebrates Diwali.

The annual Diwali Day celebrations will take place next Thursday (October 31).

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on the Golden Mile, in Belgrave, for the festivities, with restrictions set to begin from 6am on Thursday.

A full road closure will be in place in Belgrave Road itself, with all junctions with side roads also off-limits.

This will be in place from 5pm until 9.30pm, Leicester City Council has said.

During these times there will be no access for vehicles.

Parking restrictions will also be in play in a number of nearby streets for the entire day.Starting at 6am, parking will be suspended in the following roads

Loughborough Road

Holden Street

Ross Walk

MacDonald Road

Hildyard Road

Marjorie Street

Abbey Park Street

Harrison Road

Surrey Street

Doncaster Road

Cossington Street

Rothley Street

Rendell Road

Portsmouth Road

Cars left in these streets will be ticketed and towed, drivers are being warned. This is to allow emergency vehicles and council staff clear routes through the area.

The restrictions will be in place until 10pm on Diwali Day. The council is also warning that any vehicle in any road in the Belgrave area which is deemed to be causing an obstruction will also be ticketed and towed.

