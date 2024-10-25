The godmother of a 10-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed by her mother has told ITV News Central how she feels justice has not been served after a murder trial did not take place.

Kayleigh Colclough spoke to ITV News Central Reporter Ravneet Nandra at Shay's favourite place to play outside - Lightwoods Park & House in Bearwood.

She said Shay "was my world and when she was taken away, it broke me."

Ms Colclough co-parented Shay with Jasmine for the first five years of Shay's life and took them into her home after they left their previous accommodation with Shay's father.

She also reflected on what it was like when she found out Shay was killed by her mother, telling ITV News: "I never thought she would kill Shay.

"I have no words for her, she doesn't exist to me anymore," she added.

Shay was 10 years old when she died as a result of stab wounds to the chest Credit: Kayleigh Colclough

Her comments come as Shay's mother, who is from Rowley Regis, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility in August.

Shay died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine, has previously admitted the manslaughter of Shay Kang on the basis of diminished responsibility.

In a wide-ranging interview with ITV News Central Reporter Ravneet Nandra, Ms Colclough reminisces on what it was like looking after Shay and the joy she brought her.

She said: "Even at the first scan, that first heartbeat, I fell in love with her, before adding: "It was me that was providing for her and she just made me happy."

She continued: "That smile just got me through the day. Everything I did, I did for Shay."

Ms Colclough co-parented Shay with Jasmine for the first five years of Shay's life Credit: Kayleigh Colclough

"Her aura was bright."

"She was my world and when she was taken away, it broke me."

Ms Colclough also told ITV News how she began to see changes in Jasmine's mood and had even hit Shay when she was little.

"She had become toxic, narcissistic, abusive, moody, always jealous of Shay."

Jaskirat Kaur was arrested in Robin Close, Rowley Regis on Monday March 4. Credit: ITV Central

Based on statistics from the NSPCC, in the UK, at least one child is killed each week because of abuse or neglect.

Between 2022 and 2023, 74 children were killed by confirmed offences of murder, manslaughter and infanticide.

These killings are most commonly caused by the child's parent or stepparent.

But because there was no trial into Shay’s death, it is unknown whether abuse or neglect played a part.

1 child killed per week

74 killed murder, manslaughter, infanticide (2022-2023)

Ms Colclough also describes her frustration of when she found out about the killing, telling ITV News: "I screamed, I was angry, I punched the wall.

"For the first eight weeks, I didn't know who I was."

"I never thought she would kill Shay. I don't know what happened."

"I have no words for her, she doesn't exist to me anymore."

Shay lived with Kayleigh until she was five years old. Credit: ITV Central

If there was a court trial, Ms Colclough said she's confident Jasmine would not have received a manslaughter sentence on the basis of diminished responsibility.

"I think every child deserves a voice and Shay didn't get one."

"There's so much that people don't know in the five years she lived with me."

"In trial, I would have got that out and done my best to try and speak up to Shay and get the justice she deserved."

"To me, it's disgusting."

Kayleigh says she wished there was a court trial to give Shay the justice she deserved. Credit: ITV Central

"If you've got parents like Jas bringing children up, what chance have these children got? It's down to the parents too. Step up...be a mum, be a dad.

"Children are our future."

