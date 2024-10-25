Warning: This article contains descriptions and footage some viewers may find disturbing.

Terror attacker Callum Ulysses Parslow stabbed a man twice in "protest" of a small boat crossing.

He has a tattoo on his forearm of Adolf Hitler's signature and tried to publish a "terrorist manifesto". But he does not consider himself an extremist or a terrorist.

Instead, he says, "I am but a gardener tending to the great garden of England."

"I just did my duty to England"

Parslow asks his victim to show him were the bathroom is before returning and stabbing him twice.

Parslow was found guilty of attempted murder on Friday 25 October. He said he was doing his "duty to England".

On 2 April, the 31-year-old made a four-and-a-half-mile journey to the rural Pear Tree Inn at Hindlip, Worcestershire, with the intention of stabving “one of the Channel migrants” because he was “angry and frustrated” at small boat crossings.

Parslow also claimed the attack was partially motivated by a desire to be arrested because he was being evicted and had lost his job.

Parslow's Tattoo tribute to hitler Credit: COUNTER TERRORISM POLICING

He bought the knife online using an email address he had created that included the phrase "lordadolfebron" (Lord Adolf reborn).

Before police arrested him, Parslow attempted to post the "manifesto" document on Twitter, now known as X, tagging Tommy Robinson and politicians, including Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Nigel Farage, and Suella Braverman. However, the message failed to send because he had copied in too many recipients.

The "manifesto" started by saying: “They will call me a terrorist; they will call me an extremist: I am neither."

Parslow had researched “the worst places to get stabbed” and whether neck wounds were always fatal.

When the police searched his flat, they found a second knife in a sheath, an axe, a metal baseball bat, a red armband bearing a swastika, a Nazi-era medallion and copies of Mein Kampf.

Parslow's bedroom in Bromyard Terrace, Worcester Credit: COUNTER TERRORISM POLICING

Parslow claimed the Nazi armband found at his bedsit was part of a fancy dress uniform he was putting together.

His Hitler-related tattoo is, he says, an attempt to "annoy communist sympathisers".

Minutes after he was found guilty of attempted murder, he pleaded guilty to offences committed in July and August last year, including one of indecent exposure in a video he sent from a social media account.

Parslow was known to the police but they said they had no information that could indicate this attack was going to happen.

